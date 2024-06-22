Star Trek: What Is An Ensign?

As the quasi-military arm of the United Federation of Planets in the "Star Trek" franchise, Starfleet uses a military ranking system for its officers. And as with most organizations, everyone has to start somewhere. In the world of Starfleet, the lowest rung in the chain of command of commissioned officers is that of an ensign, identifiable by the single solid gold pip on these officers' uniform collars.

Aboard a Federation ship, only the cadets or recent Starfleet Academy graduates serving in active duty as midshipmen rank lower among the commissioned officers. Although this lowest rank doesn't come up in later series, Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) references his history as a midshipman in the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Court Martial," when he testifies that he was good friends with Starfleet Academy instructor Benjamin Finney back when Kirk was a midshipman. In "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," the appearance of Scotty's (James Doohan) nephew and engineer's mate Midshipman First Class Peter Preston (Ike Eisenmann) implies there are at least two classes of midshipmen.

According to the non-canonical "Star Trek: The Next Generation Officer's Manual," Starfleet cadets, the subject of Paramount's latest series, generally become midshipmen post-graduation once they have finished their final cadet cruises and spend between six and 18 months working in this rank before their promotion to ensign, with common positions for this rank including serving as scientific or technical line officers' junior aides. Midshipmen are promoted to the rank of ensign junior grade, designated with a single hollow pip, where they typically work in assistant roles. From there, they are promoted to the junior officer role of ensign, allowing them to begin work in their chosen occupational track under the mentorship of officers working above them in the Starfleet hierarchy.