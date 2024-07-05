NCIS: Cote De Pablo Explained A Tragic Gibbs Detail That Might Make You Cry

"NCIS" fans are well aware that each character is driven forward by their quirks and interests. Abby Sciuto's (Pauley Perrette) penchant for gothic accoutrements, Ducky Mallard's (David McCallum) bow ties, and Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) obsession with building boats and fishing give fans little clues as to what makes them the people they are. But for those wondering why Gibbs doesn't lock his doors, there's a very sad reason for that — as revealed in a trivia segment on Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly's "NCIS" podcast, "Off-Duty: an 'NCIS' Rewatch."

After both Weatherly and guest Sean Murray failed to answer the question correctly, de Pablo explained that Gibbs keeps his door unlocked because he's already lost everything that means anything to him. That's a heavy statement that harkens back to the fact that Gibbs is forever driven by the murder of his wife, Shannon Gibbs (Darby Stanchfield), and his daughter, Kelly (Mary Mouser of "Cobra Kai" fame).

"I feel really awful now," said Murray, who had guessed Gibbs keeps his door unlocked in case his wife shows up some day. But it's worth noting that, while Gibbs naturally never forgives or forgets the loss of his family, he manages to find a modicum of peace when he leaves the team behind.