Big Bang Theory Fans Had One Problem With Penny & Bernadette In The Finale

"The Big Bang Theory" may have ended back in 2019, but fans are still weighing in about the finale — and why they think two characters got the short end of the stick. (And no, we're not talking about the lonely ending given to hopeless romantic Raj Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar.)

Two of the show's female characters — Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) ended the series as mothers, technically; it's revealed in the finale, titled "The Stockholm Syndrome," that Penny is newly pregnant, while Bernadette and her husband Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) already have two children. So why is this notable? Both characters spoke pretty extensively about how they didn't want children through the show ... especially Penny, who frequently tells her husband Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) that she doesn't think she wants to be a parent.

On a Reddit thread discussing this very topic, u/childfree asked if Penny's total pivot on the issue of children turned any other fans off. "I mean here was a female main character on a popular tv show outright saying she never wanted kids," they wrote. "This made me feel so validated. I was like 'see! Not every woman wants kids. It's on a tv show now it's official!' And then they changed her mind! WTF!" In response, u/Nikkorkat employed a sarcastic tone and agreed with the original poster, even pointing out that Penny wasn't the only character who faced a sudden change of heart: "Bernadette caved, why not Penny, too [...] It was the last episode, so why bother with character development?"