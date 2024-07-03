AI Revealed What Futurama Looks Like In Real Life In This Wild Retro Trailer

It makes sense that the AI iteration of "Futurama" looks how it does, given that the original show's aesthetic is heavily inspired from elements from bygone eras. For example, the show's title comes from the General Motors exhibit from the 1939 World's Fair. Even the outfits on "Futurama" mean more than you think, with Fry's red jacket and white shirt being a nod to James Dean in the 1955 film "Rebel Without A Cause."

Then there's the show's most beloved blackjack-loving bending robot, Bender, who, along with much of the transportation and vehicles on "Futurama," feel taken right out of 1950s and 1960s science fiction. In regard to the robot himself, Bender's design can be traced back to "Startling Comics" #49, which features a robot that looks remarkably like Fry's best bud and cigar-loving nuisance. With that aerial and cylindrical head, it's hard not to see the sparkling resemblance. Ultimately, in the case of this AI trailer, it might look to be taking from the 1950s, but "Futurama" was always lightyears ahead doing the same thing, and it's become a timeless gem of television by doing so.

