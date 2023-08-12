Who Trained Yoda In The Force? A Dead Star Wars Legend Explained

After Disney purchased Lucasfilm, they made the necessary but difficult decision to kill the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, throwing out decades of stories for a simpler, streamlined canon. With that, the studio effectively removed Yoda's master from the continuity, shrouding the legendary Jedi Grand Master's backstory in even more secrecy.

In "Star Wars" Legends, Jedi Master N'Kata Del Gormo trained Yoda in the ways of the Force, setting the young alien down a path to become one of the greatest Jedi ever. N'Kata Del Gormo was a Hysalrian, a serpent-like race of reptilian aliens with four arms and four eyes. Outside of the pair of quadruple limbs, Hysalrians' upper bodies were relatively humanoid, while their lower halves were massive serpent tails. While N'Kata Del Gormo was their only notable character, being the Jedi who trained Yoda is far from a small feat.

As the legend goes, a young Yoda and his unnamed human friend crashlanded on a mysterious swamp planet, asking N'Kata Del Gormo for help. After spending a few days with the disheveled duo, the Jedi Master offered to take them in as Padawans, recognizing their latent Force sensitivity. Eventually, the Galactic Republic answered Yoda's distress call, taking the young hermit to Coruscant, where he continued his Jedi training, rising to the highest rank possible: Jedi Grand Master.