How The Acolyte's Sith Villain Cut Off Lightsabers & The Force In Episode 5

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 5 — "Night"

Star Wars fans are already heralding "The Acolyte" Episode 5 as one of the best lightsaber fights of the Disney era, both for how it evokes the prequel trilogy and for how it innovates on that formula. When the mysterious dark side user who's been training Mae (Amandla Stenberg) pops up to ambush the Jedi on Khofar, he uses every tool in the Sith toolkit (Though he's not a Sith? Or is he?) short of Force lightning. Saber throws, Force pushes and pulls, and a bunch of fancy sword tricks are on the table, in addition to a new technique that interrupts the Jedi's lightsabers.

"Night" is basically a half-hour fight scene. Over the course of it, Mae's master, who's revealed to be the true identity of her former ally Qimir (Manny Jacinto), lays waste to the Jedi strike team led by Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae). There are eight Jedi at the start of the battle, and seven of them fall to Qimir's red lightsaber, including core characters Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Yord (Charlie Barnett) in a pair of graphic deaths.

Qimir embodies the dark side's raw power and barely breaks a sweat. He even employs a few moves that we haven't seen before, using his metal helmet as a blunt weapon that deflects and even shorts out the Jedi's lightsaber blows. That might seem strange, but it actually calls back to a powerful metal from the old Expanded Universe: cortosis.