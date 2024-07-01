House Of The Dragon: Why Gwayne Hightower Looks So Familiar

Throughout the history of Westeros, there have been plenty of characters that have gone through drastic visual changes. In "Game of Thrones," characters were recast, which led to us having three Mountains, a pair of Daario Naharis, and Max Von Sydow stepping in as a replacement Three-Eyed Raven.

In Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel pulls a switcheroo of its own (albeit a small one) in the case of Ser Gwayne Hightower. Last seen getting taken off his horse in Season 1, Episode 1 – "The Heirs of the Dragon," Hightower was played by Will Willoughby, but now he returns in the form of actor Freddie Fox.

Speaking with Radio Times about joining the series in Season 2, Fox promised, "A lot of dragons! Developing, dark, machinating relationships, brilliant acting, an increase in the battles and fighting as war begins." So far, that promise has been fulfilled, but does Fox have the kind of talent that can handle the brutal war games and steely glances thrown back and forth within the Great Hall of King's Landing? Well, you'd need only look at Fox's repertoire of work, which includes one performance that saw him play a real-life murderer, to see he's more than capable of turning on family members and going against his duty.