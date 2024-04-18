The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Assistant Is More Important Than You Think

There are plenty of stars sneaking around Guy Ritchie's top-secret do-or-die mission that "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is embarking on, so you'd be forgiven for missing one particular character that is hanging in the background while all eyes are on the covert goings-on being mapped out by M (Cary Elwes) and his fearless hero, Gus March-Phillipps (Henry Cavill). While there are plenty of key pieces in play for Operation Postmaster (the codename for the mission intended to hit the Nazi regime hard), there's a young liaison officer played by Freddie Fox, who is not only taking notes but would go on to become one of the most influential authors in history — James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

It's a very understated inclusion of such a pivotal real-life character. Throughout the film, Fox's author-to-be often hangs on the sidelines, handing notes to M while the mission is underway. It's also one of many the Ministry embarked on that would work as a blueprint for Fleming's entire James Bond timeline and the big-screen franchise bred from it that became a staple of cinema.

From the gadgets to the Bond girls to some of James Bond's best post-kill one-liners, Fleming's involvement with the Ministry, in turn, gave us many stories, including "Casino Royale," which became one of the best action movies ever made. Coincidentally, for Fox, there was another spy book series he helped bring to life by way of an incredibly annoying character.