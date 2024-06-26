Ryan Reynolds' Weird Avengers Instagram Post Could Mean Something... Uncanny

Ryan Reynolds is pretty active on social media, which is good news for fans who want to know anything and everything possible concerning his high-profile projects, like the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine." And the Deadpool actor has posted something that may just be a bit of fun ... or could have implications for the Merc with a Mouth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Reel with no caption simply shows a snippet of video of a flag with the Avengers' "A" logo waving in the wind. However, the "A" is marked over with an Anarchist "A" symbol, which could just be Deadpool having a bit of fun at the Avengers' expense. With no explanation provided, fans are losing their minds in the comments, trying to figure out if there's any deeper meaning. Our theory is that it might have something to do with a little team known as the Uncanny Avengers.

Many X-Men have been Avengers over the years, but an alliance was needed more than ever after the events of "Avengers vs. X-Men." A new team is formed, known as the Avengers Unity Squad, aka the Uncanny Avengers, beginning with the 2012 series developed by John Cassaday and Rick Remender. The team's lineup is a mix of classic Avengers, like Captain America and Thor, and mutants, like Rogue and Havok. However, in 2023, "Uncanny Avengers" #1, from Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón, brought some fresh blood into the mix, including Deadpool. Perhaps Reynolds' Instagram Reel is hinting toward a different kind of Avengers in the future, with Deadpool lending a fourth-wall-breaking hand.