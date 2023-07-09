Who Is Kylo Ren's First Evil Master & Why Is He Called A 'Charming Darth Vader'?

Of all the characters introduced to the "Star Wars" universe via the sequel film trilogy, Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), is among the most fascinating. The son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), he trains as a Jedi throughout his youth, only to fall to the dark side and become a figurehead within the First Order. He also leads a band of mysterious marauders recognized throughout the galaxy as the Knights of Ren — a faction that long predates his birth and was once led by a man known simply as Ren.

During the waning days of the Galactic Civil War and into the New Republic Era, the Knights of Ren were led by Ren: a ruthless Force-sensitive man who made it his mission to expand the faction. Throughout his tenure as the Knights of Ren's leader, he became heavily scarred and deformed, but he didn't hide his scars. Rather, he wore them as badges of honor. This, coupled with his knowledge of the dark side and his natural charisma, prompted "Star Wars" media writer Charles Soule to dub him "a charming Darth Vader" (via StarWars.com).

Ren mentored the young Solo for a time until his apprentice fully embraced the dark side and took his life. With that, he adopted the name Kylo Ren and became the new leader of the Knights of Ren, having killed the man that not even his grandfather could.