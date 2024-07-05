AI Reimagines Stranger Things As An '80s Japanese Horror Movie & Vecna Is Terrifying

Some of the best entries in television history have done so well that they've crossed the oceans they were originally confined by in order to spread the joy. For example, after Ricky Gervais came up with "The Office" in all its awkward humor, the show was remade in America as well as 11 other countries in various languages that still got the message across. AI enthusiast demonflyingfox on YouTube, however, deemed relocating "Stranger Things" to Japan was a good idea, creating a fan trailer that turns the show into a horror film. The slideshow of alternative stars playing iconic characters certainly hits similar notes, except somehow, Vecna looks even more unsettling than before.

The account that's responsible for making a super-creepy trailer of "The Simpsons" from the 1950s gives the beloved Netflix show some tweaking, and the Japanese counterparts do resemble the original cast members (even though they aren't real). The biggest giveaway in spotting who's who is the awesome '80s hair (or lack thereof in Eleven's case) that helps single out a few. The new iteration of Steve can be easily identified thanks to that commendable coif, as can Natalia Dyer's and Charlie Heaton's Japanese equivalents of Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively.

While these unsettling but vaguely similar iterations might get your attention, it seems Netflix is one step ahead of taking the "Stranger Things" universe to Japan since it has already developed an animated series set there. Or has it?