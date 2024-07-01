Star Wars Hate Made Adam Driver Turn Down A Hilarious SNL Sketch

"Saturday Night Live" hosts some exceptional sketches that are fortified by the unwavering dedication of the guests taking part in them. One such legend is Adam Driver, who has an impressive track record of making SNL alumni break. Particular highlights include "Career Day," which sees him crush his enemies as oil baron Abraham H. Parnassus, and "Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base," where he appears as lowly radar technician Matt, who is definitely not Kylo Ren. But as much as Driver was willing to joke around with his character who sits in a decent spot among the "Star Wars" villain rankings, there was one suggested sketch that he outright refused, fearing one returning issue — angry fans.

Appearing on the Saturday Night Network, former star of the show Bobby Moniyhan recounted how he pitched an idea to Driver that was swiftly shut down. "It was totally my idea," Moniyhan said. "Me and Taran [Killam] were stormtroopers with mops, and we were mopping up, and we were like, 'Well, we're done for the night. Man, long day of mopping.' ... And then you heard, 'Nooo,' and Han Solo's body fell and hit the ground and exploded everywhere. And we were like, 'Agh, we just cleaned this!'"

Unfortunately, while it might've hit a funny bone as hard as Han hit the floor, Driver refused. Moniyhan continued, "Adam Driver was like, 'No' [laughs]. He was like, 'People are mad at me for killing Han Solo already. No.' It was not even thought about for a second."