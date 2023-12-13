Star Wars Fans Won't Let Adam Driver Forget One Controversial Kylo Ren Scene

Star Wars fans won't give Adam Driver a break.

Kylo Ren (Driver) is arguably one of the most important characters in the entire franchise — for all the wrong reasons. Introduced in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" as one of the leaders of the First Order, he is shrouded in mystery until the film's second act, which reveals Kylo is Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and General Leia Organa's (Carrie Fisher) son. Sent to be trained under his uncle, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the once-promising pupil turns to the dark side. And while the character has been mostly well-received, some viewers still can't get over one of Kylo Ren's most devious and controversial actions.

In "The Force Awakens," Kylo Ren (real name Ben Solo) shares a heart-to-heart with Han during the film's third act. It's an emotional scene showcasing how strained and complicated their relationship is. In true dark side fashion, Kylo Ren ends this "reunion" by killing his father — a move that the actor behind the mask can't seem to escape. "Somebody reminds me about that every day," Driver told CNN. "Not every day, but yeah," he clarified, adding, "It used to be more, but now it's probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo."

It's not difficult to blame Star Wars fans. After all, Han Solo is one of the coolest characters to appear on the silver screen, so it's not surprising people still bring the scene up with Driver.