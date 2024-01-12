Adam Driver Found Star Wars 'Exhausting' - But Admits It Was His Fault
The Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn't always the best experience for the actors who starred in it. Some, like Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran, faced extensive backlash online from sexist and racist trolls masquerading as fans. In the case of Adam Driver, it wasn't the fan response that made his time on set difficult but his acting method and the nature of the production.
During an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast, Driver candidly discussed how challenging it was to play Kylo Ren. "It was a massive adjustment," he said, referring to the franchise's massive scope and scale. "Star Wars was way more exhausting for me. I made it more exhausting than it should have been because I hadn't quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast." He explained that he typically likes to maintain a higher pace and momentum during filming, which is hard to do on a project with so many moving parts.
Despite these tradecraft struggles, Driver still spoke pretty positively about his time in Star Wars overall. Unfortunately for fans, he also doubled down on his previous statements about being done with the franchise.
Adam Driver doesn't have any interest in returning to Star Wars
With Daisy Ridley returning for another Star Wars movie set after the sequel trilogy, some fans have been hoping that Adam Driver might also come back. Though Ben Solo dies at the end of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," his unique relationship with Rey as half of their Force dyad hasn't been explored much. And you don't even need to be part of a dyad to return as a Force ghost.
However, Adam Driver has emphasized that he's not interested in working with Lucasfilm on another Star Wars project. In the same interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, he said he's aware of the studio's upcoming plans but isn't involved. "They're doing stuff ... but not with me," he said. "I'm not doing anything." Though he didn't give a reason — one isn't necessary given his passion for other projects and his character's death — Driver has spoken before about how stressful it can be to star in such a massive movie.
"When I watched the premiere, I felt sick to my stomach," the actor told GQ in 2017, referring to when "The Force Awakens" was released. "The people behind me, when the scroll started, were like, 'Oh my god. Oh my god. It's happening.' Immediately, I thought I was going to puke. I was holding my wife's hand, and she's like, 'You're really cold. Are you okay?' Because I just knew what was coming — I kill Harrison — and I didn't know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?"
Driver's job in Star Wars wasn't exactly what he signed up for
In various interviews, including his appearance on "SmartLess," Adam Driver has revealed that the arc for Kylo Ren changed notably by the end of the sequel trilogy. When he was first brought on for the part, he wasn't able to see a script. Instead, director J.J. Abrams walked him through the general character arc that would play out over the three movies.
"To be asked to do it, I thought about it a lot because, again, I didn't want to be bad in it," Driver said. "How it was pitched to me was — again, none of these were written — but at the very beginning was that his journey was supposed to be the opposite of Vader's. In that, he starts almost, as opposed to someone who's the most dark from the beginning and then by the end of the series becomes the most vulnerable that he starts the most vulnerable and becomes, little by little, committed to the dark side."
Of course, this direction was ultimately scrapped in "The Rise of Skywalker," which provides a quick redemption arc for Ben Solo right before his noble sacrifice reviving Rey. "I think eventually they got rid of that idea, but I think as I was playing it, that's what I was working towards," Driver said. The idea that Kylo's redemption was a last-minute change has upset some Star Wars fans, but it certainly doesn't diminish the emotional performance the actor put in throughout the trilogy.