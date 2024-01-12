Adam Driver Found Star Wars 'Exhausting' - But Admits It Was His Fault

The Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn't always the best experience for the actors who starred in it. Some, like Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran, faced extensive backlash online from sexist and racist trolls masquerading as fans. In the case of Adam Driver, it wasn't the fan response that made his time on set difficult but his acting method and the nature of the production.

During an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast, Driver candidly discussed how challenging it was to play Kylo Ren. "It was a massive adjustment," he said, referring to the franchise's massive scope and scale. "Star Wars was way more exhausting for me. I made it more exhausting than it should have been because I hadn't quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast." He explained that he typically likes to maintain a higher pace and momentum during filming, which is hard to do on a project with so many moving parts.

Despite these tradecraft struggles, Driver still spoke pretty positively about his time in Star Wars overall. Unfortunately for fans, he also doubled down on his previous statements about being done with the franchise.