Star Trek: Discovery Has A Big Bang Theory Easter Egg Only Hardcore Fans Noticed

As a nerd-centric sitcom, it should come as no surprise to learn that "The Big Bang Theory" had all sorts of "Star Trek"-themed Easter eggs. As it turns out, the "Star Trek" franchise returned the favor with a "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg of its own. Sadly, it doesn't involve Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) yelling, "Bazinga!"

It comes in "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Choose Your Pain." Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) are stuck in a prison cell with Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) and Mudd's insect-esque companion, Stuart. At first glance, it may seem like a humorously common name for a bug, but the "After Trek" aftershow on CBS All Access revealed there's a hidden meaning behind Stuart. It's explicitly a reference to "The Big Bang Theory" character Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Originally, the team was going to call the creature "Bugsy," so it's safe to say "Stuart" was the better, funnier choice.

"The Big Bang Theory" had plenty of guest appearances by "Star Trek" actors, most notably Wil Wheaton playing himself, a role he landed in a hilarious manner. Original Spock actor Leonard Nimoy also had a secret "Big Bang Theory" cameo. While it would be fun to see someone from the sitcom's main cast appear on a "Star Trek" show, it's nice to see "Discovery" doing a little something to give the nerdy series a shoutout.