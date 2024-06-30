Star Trek: Discovery Has A Big Bang Theory Easter Egg Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
As a nerd-centric sitcom, it should come as no surprise to learn that "The Big Bang Theory" had all sorts of "Star Trek"-themed Easter eggs. As it turns out, the "Star Trek" franchise returned the favor with a "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg of its own. Sadly, it doesn't involve Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) yelling, "Bazinga!"
It comes in "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Choose Your Pain." Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) are stuck in a prison cell with Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) and Mudd's insect-esque companion, Stuart. At first glance, it may seem like a humorously common name for a bug, but the "After Trek" aftershow on CBS All Access revealed there's a hidden meaning behind Stuart. It's explicitly a reference to "The Big Bang Theory" character Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Originally, the team was going to call the creature "Bugsy," so it's safe to say "Stuart" was the better, funnier choice.
"The Big Bang Theory" had plenty of guest appearances by "Star Trek" actors, most notably Wil Wheaton playing himself, a role he landed in a hilarious manner. Original Spock actor Leonard Nimoy also had a secret "Big Bang Theory" cameo. While it would be fun to see someone from the sitcom's main cast appear on a "Star Trek" show, it's nice to see "Discovery" doing a little something to give the nerdy series a shoutout.
Choose Your Pain is notable for another, less family-friendly reason
The "Choose Your Pain" episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" did more than reference "The Big Bang Theory." It also marked a major first for the franchise, namely having a character drop an F-bomb within the first frontier. While Lorca has his hands tied in a cell, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Stamets (Anthony Rapp) work on figuring out a solution to an issue regarding Ripper, the tardigrade. When it appears they've had a breakthrough, Tilly remarks, "You guys, this is so f***ing cool!" Just when she thinks she's made a grave error swearing, Stamets assures her that, "It is f***ing cool."
It's the first time "Star Trek" has ever used such language, which likely stems from "Discovery" being the first streaming "Star Trek" series, thus giving it more leeway with language. Obviously, "Star Trek: The Original Series" could never get away with such a word in the 1960s, a time when simply showing a toilet flushing would've been considered scandalous. Things are different in the 21st century, and this certainly isn't your parents' "Star Trek."
It may be shocking to hear that "Star Trek: The Original Series" does apparently drop a banned word, even if it's not "f***." According to "Star Trek: Discovery" writer Kirsten Beyer, Gene Roddenberry wanted to avoid using "God" due to his desire for the show to depict a society that's advanced beyond religion. Of course, even if society progresses beyond the need for a God, it's safe to say humans will always get a kick out of a well-timed profanity. Even Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) himself, who was famously averse to swearing, wasn't above saying 'It's on, b****" when the situation called for it.