Fraggle Rock's Finale Probably Made You Cry More Than You Remember

The late, great Jim Henson took part in several notable productions throughout his life and career, from "The Muppet Show" to the clothing line-spawning "Dark Crystal." Of course, no assessment of Henson's legacy is complete without some mention of one of the best of all the Muppet-centric TV shows, "Fraggle Rock," which ran from 1983 to 1987 and was later revived in 2022 via Apple TV+'s "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." The series follows a group of small, underground-dwelling creatures known as Fraggles, who live for fun and friendship. Still, their penchant for merriment couldn't prevent the initial series' finale from getting many viewers choked up.

The final "Fraggle Rock" episode, "Change of Address" is an incredibly emotional one. Doc (Gerard Parkes) and his dog, Sprocket (Steve Whitmire, a pivotal name in the history of Kermit the Frog), whose workshop is connected to the Fraggle caves, have finally been made aware of the Fraggles' existence. They befriend Gobo (Jerry Nelson), but there's one problem: they're moving away, cutting their long-overdue friendship with the Fraggles short. Saddened and sulking over the loss of their new friends, Gobo and the rest of the Fraggles come upon a long tunnel full of glittering crystals. At the end is an opening leading to Doc and Sprocket's new workshop. They all reunite to sing a rendition of the show's theme song, sending the program off on a tear-shedding note.

Unfortunately, the return of "Fraggle Rock" only made this finale even more emotional.