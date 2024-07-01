Why Maisie Williams Wanted Her Pistol Nude Scenes To Make You Uncomfortable

Craig Pearce's miniseries "Pistol" arrived on FX in 2022, providing viewers with a look inside the history of one of the biggest punk bands of all time, the Sex Pistols. Such actors as Toby Wallace, Louis Partridge, and Emma Appleton, to name a few, were brought on to portray the members of the band itself and those around them as they rose to prominence. If the actor behind Pamela "Jordan" Rooke looks familiar to you, that's because none other than Maisie Williams — a standout as Arya Stark on the television-changing "Game of Thrones" — signed the dotted line to play her. She took the role seriously, too, especially her nude scenes, which she hoped would make viewers uncomfortable.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Williams explained that her nudity on "Pistol" wasn't something she took lightly. In fully embodying the late Jordan, she realized that such moments were a necessity in order to do right by her stances on gender dynamics and sexuality, as well as her overall legacy. "Her entire ethos was turning the male gaze in on itself, and it was overtly sexual in a way that made other people feel ashamed...If I take my top off, I want to make other people feel uncomfortable," Williams said. Series director Danny Boyle helped her understand this and the Jordan role as a whole before she was even cast.

Though she eventually came around on the idea of filming nude scenes for "Pistol," Williams was initially understandably hesitant to even take the part because of them.