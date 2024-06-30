What Happened To Billy The Exterminator?

In the wake of the success of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," A&E turned toward colorful folks with odd occupations to fill its airwaves. It led to the rise of "Inked," and would eventually give birth to the rumor-laden world of "Storage Wars" and the long-ago-ended "Duck Dynasty." But sandwiched in between those hits was a success called "Billy The Exterminator," which featured Vexcon employee and certified pest remover William "Billy" Bretherton fulfilling his appointed rounds in Louisiana.

Dressed like a metalhead and sporting long hair, Bretherton would lead his parents' team from case to case and pest infestation after pest infestation. The series lasted for six seasons but abruptly left the airwaves in 2012. Personal issues got between Bretherton and his family, and he was fired from Vexcon in 2017. With Billy no longer a part of the family business, A&E allegedly tossed his show into a glue trap.

But that's not the end of the story. It turns out Bretherton is still out there, appearing on his son Bryce's successful TikTok channel, and occasionally his Instagram. He also had a digital series with his brother, Ricky, Vexcon the Exterminators, which hasn't been updated for three years. Apparently, he and Ricky still do extermination work for Vexcon alongside Bryce, per the official Vexcon website, which indicates the family feud is over. And it turns out fans of the show have one extra season of the reality show out there waiting for them, though it was initially only shown in Canada.