Star Wars Canon Is Already Meaningless, And That's A Good Thing

When George Lucas sold "Star Wars" to Disney back in 2012, the new owners declared big changes for the series' expansive canon. The myriad novels, video games, and spin-off comics that made up the old "Expanded Universe" were pushed to the side and relegated to a new, non-canon timeline called "Star Wars" Legends. This paved the way for Disney to establish its own official order of events without having to grapple with hundreds of side projects.

Though many longtime fans mourned the loss of these beloved stories, the plan made a certain amount of sense. In the two decades between the release of "Heir to the Empire" and the Disney acquisition, Lucasfilm released a staggering amount of supplementary material covering thousands of years of galactic history. There were dark Force clones, Clive Barker-esque alien invaders, and more Sith ghosts than you could count. Luke Skywalker got married and cloned, and Chewbacca got killed by the moon. All told, the Legends timeline is a hodgepodge, and it would have been difficult for Disney to bring all of it together in a cohesive way.

But now we're a decade into the great Disney "Star Wars" experiment, and the new canon the company established back in 2012 is already meaningless. Thanks to the same old brand of retconning and a lack of creative consistency, the official timeline has become just as confusing as the Expanded Universe was. And strangely enough, in the long-term, that may be exactly what "Star Wars" needs.