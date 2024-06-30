The Hollywood Legend Who Turned Down Jean Smart's Huge Watchmen Role

In 2019, Jean Smart floored audiences and critics alike with her performance as Laurie Blake in HBO's "Watchmen." However, fans may not know that the role was originally meant for another actor, a sci-fi legend. That's right, "Alien" actor Sigourney Weaver was offered and rejected the part.

Smart's career has reached a longevity that few actors could ever dream of. From starring as Charlene Frazier-Stillfield in the sitcom "Designing Women" from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s to her Emmy Award-winning guest roles on "Frasier" as Lana Gardner — a role Smart still looks back on fondly — in the early 2000s. She later landed the roles of President Martha Logan in "24" and Floyd Gerhardt in Season 2 of "Fargo," both of which resulted in award consideration. Smart is currently busy playing Deborah Vance in "Hacks," having earned two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress and a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for the role.

While Smart's work, particularly in the past decade, has resulted in some of the highest acclaim in her career, one of her most noteworthy roles nearly went to someone else. In 2019, she joined the star-studded cast of HBO's "Watchmen," a sequel to the beloved Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic of the same name. Smart played Laurie Blake, the former hero Silk Spectre, who works with the FBI and is part of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The role, which earned Smart another Emmy nomination, was originally offered to Sigourney Weaver, who the 72-year-old Smart recently told Variety was the first choice to play Blake. "As for Watchmen, Sigourney Weaver turned it down, which is why I got the role," Smart said. "Thank you, Sigourney. I had no idea what Watchmen was! What a part."