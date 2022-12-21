Jean Smart Looks Back Fondly On Her Frasier Guest Role

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jean Smart discussed her most notable roles over the years, "Frasier" included. When it came to the sitcom, Smart had nothing but high praise for the series, declaring, "One of my favorite roles ever." She went on to explain that, at the time, she wasn't sure if she wanted to take the part — until she read the script. Smart continued, "So, I read it and I said, 'Oh dear god, where do I sign?' You know, it was just one of the funniest things I had ever read. Truly one of the best sitcoms ever, ever, ever."

Smart then went on to describe how much fun she had being on set with the "Frasier" cast. She said, "Such a delightful cast and they all adored each other. It was just one of the most fun sets to work on. To work with Kelsey [Grammar] and David Hyde Pierce was just heaven."

The veteran actor also had many positive things to say about her character, who she ended up playing for a total of seven episodes across three seasons, as well as the smart writing of the series. Smart said, "It was such a fun character. She had anger issues, but she could just be really sweet and charming and funny and kind of sexy and then she would just go off on people, from zero to sixty. And it was a lot of fun."