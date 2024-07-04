The Boys' Spider-Man Isn't As Gross As You'd Think - He's Much Worse

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6 — "Dirty Business"

"The Boys" rarely shies away from parodying superheroes with its collection of immoral expys of well-known DC and Marvel characters. Nearly every person with superpowers can be guaranteed to use them in the worst possible way, and even the most powerful Supes — here's looking at you, Homelander (Antony Starr) — have severe issues. Knowing all this, the viewer might suspect that the show's version of Spider-Man is creepy ... but even with that expectation in place, Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) manages to shock and surprise with his butt-based powers and sheer, smelly grossness.

Webweaver is a down-and-out Supe who's reasonably well-known in the superhero community, but also acts as an informant for the Boys. It's unclear whether he has all of Spider-Man's powers or just some of them, but he definitely shares the Tobey Maguire version's ability to shoot organic webbing. Unfortunately, Webweaver expels it from a nasty-looking orifice that's located near his tailbone. "The Boys" being "The Boys," this means that the Supe's web-shooter is effectively treated as an extension of his posterior, and the viewers are nigh-immediately treated to a gleefully disgusting flatulence joke when Webweaver accidentally expels a glob of webbing at Mother's Milk's (Laz Alonso) face.

If all of this wasn't enough, Webweaver also demonstrates an inherent flaw in the type of full-body suit Spider-Man wears, especially when it's combined with poor personal hygiene. When Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) wears the Supe's spider-themed costume to infiltrate Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) party, the outfit turns out to be so pungent that Starlight (Erin Moriarty) physically recoils when she gets too close.