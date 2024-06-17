The Boys: One Reveal Takes Season 4's Most Explicit Scene To A-Hole New Level

The most disturbing scenes on "The Boys" always push the boundaries of good taste when they're not making viewers keel over in laughter. From gore to deviant sexual scenes, "The Boys" always finds ways to push beyond what it's accomplished before, and Season 4 is already off to a good start. Now, showrunner Eric Kripke is pulling back the veil on a hilarious moment from Season 4, Episode 1 — "Department of Dirty Tricks."

The season premiere sees Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) question his loyalty to Hughie (Jack Quaid) and almost give up integral files he has on Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to the vice president-elect. We see Neuman get a message from Butcher on her phone and open it up, believing it to be the files ... only for it to be a close-up of someone's butthole. Kripke posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the owner of said orifice will remain a mystery: "The butthole from ['The Boys'] Season 4, Ep 1 is NOT Butcher's (or Karl's). We hired a model (I don't know his name). I chose the pic, based on about 20 different butthole shots. Yep, Hollywood is a glamorous dream factory."

What makes it even better is that Doumit's reaction is genuine. Kripke responded to someone else's X post, "This was Claudia's real reaction at seeing the picture for the first time. All authentic." And thanks to X now allowing pornography on the platform, that scene can be uploaded without fear of being taken down.