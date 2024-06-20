The Boys' Video Game Is Grosser Than Mortal Kombat Ever Could Be
"The Boys" contains plenty of scenes that were gross to film, and there's one moment in Season 4, Episode 3 that can be added to the list. The scene in question sees Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) duke it out in a "Boys"-themed video game, playing as the characters Lamplighter and Crimson Countess, respectively. Billy just wants to arrange a meet-up with the kid and talk, but the brutality taking place on the screen overshadows their conversation.
During the fight, Lamplighter douses his opponent in flames and impales her with his trident. The sequence is reminiscent of the gory fatalities associated with the "Mortal Kombat" series, but this one is more extreme. You see, Lamplighter inserts the weapon where the sun doesn't shine before shoving it through Crimson Countess' entire body, causing her eyeballs to pop out. It's as gross and uncomfortable to watch as it sounds.
Despite being softened by the video game aspect, Crimson Countess and Lamplighter's showdown ranks among the most disturbing scenes on "The Boys." However, it also gives viewers an idea of what a "Boys" video game might look like — something the show's creators seem open to.
The Boys' Eric Kripke wants to work with a legendary video game creator
"Mortal Kombat" games aren't for the faint-hearted, but the supe-themed video game on "The Boys" makes the franchise look tame in comparison. Furthermore, if a "Boys" game does materialize in real life, showrunner Eric Kripke and Homelander actor Antony Starr want Hideo Kojima to make it. Kojima previously took to social media and revealed that he had to stop watching "The Boys" because he was developing a project with similar ideas. This caught the attention of Kripke and Starr, who pitched an interesting idea to the "Metal Gear Solid" creator. "Please come make a #TheBoys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw," Kripke wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Starr responded in the same thread, writing, "Second that notion." It remains to be seen if Kojima takes Kripke and Starr up on their offer. Until then, gamers who want to play as these characters can unleash havoc as Homelander in "Mortal Kombat 1." However, his fatalities aren't as gruesome as Lamplighter's gaming avatar impaling Crimson Countess on "The Boys" Season 4.
If you enjoyed this article, check out the untold truth of "The Boys."