The Boys' Video Game Is Grosser Than Mortal Kombat Ever Could Be

"The Boys" contains plenty of scenes that were gross to film, and there's one moment in Season 4, Episode 3 that can be added to the list. The scene in question sees Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) duke it out in a "Boys"-themed video game, playing as the characters Lamplighter and Crimson Countess, respectively. Billy just wants to arrange a meet-up with the kid and talk, but the brutality taking place on the screen overshadows their conversation.

During the fight, Lamplighter douses his opponent in flames and impales her with his trident. The sequence is reminiscent of the gory fatalities associated with the "Mortal Kombat" series, but this one is more extreme. You see, Lamplighter inserts the weapon where the sun doesn't shine before shoving it through Crimson Countess' entire body, causing her eyeballs to pop out. It's as gross and uncomfortable to watch as it sounds.

Despite being softened by the video game aspect, Crimson Countess and Lamplighter's showdown ranks among the most disturbing scenes on "The Boys." However, it also gives viewers an idea of what a "Boys" video game might look like — something the show's creators seem open to.