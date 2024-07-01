Hugh Jackman Once Played Superman - But It Got Really Awkward

Hugh Jackman is one of a small handful of actors who's undeniably synonymous with the Marvel Universe. He has been the actor behind Wolverine for well over 20 years, standing as the longtime figurehead of the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise. Now, he's on his way back to the part for the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine," which will serve as his long-overdue Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. However, what many may not know, is that Jackman has technically entered the DC Universe before, playing none other than Superman. Ultimately, though, things got a bit awkward once he did so.

As posted by @huggyattack on TikTok, back in 2001, Jackman hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," where he and the main cast put together and starred in a variety of comedy sketches. One of them sees Jackman play the Man of Steel, who enters the Fortress of Solitude to seek the truth of his identity. There, he encounters the spirits of his family, where they all engage in uncomfortable small talk, as if they called him on the phone with nothing substantial to chat about. The clunkiness of it makes it somewhat funny, but it's far from one of the best "SNL" skits of all time.

Though this sketch is pretty unmemorable, it must've been at least a bit special for Jackman, who has made no bones about his longtime love for Superman.