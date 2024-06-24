Sandra Bernhard's One Major Regret About Roseanne Involves Another Star
Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard has never been one to mince words, but she admitted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she regrets her attitude toward a former "Roseanne" co-star, and wants to reconnect.
"It's one of my biggest regrets that I wasn't nicer to her," she said. "I was a little dismissive of Morgan [Fairchild], and to this day, would like to say to Morgan, you are incredible to work with, you went there." Bernhard pointed out that she and Fairchild, as Nancy Bartlett and Marla respectively, played one of the very first bisexual couples in sitcom history. "I owe you an apology. I adore you. And thank you for putting up with my snotty little attitude," she concluded, after praising Fairchild's political activism and kindness. You can watch a clip of the exchange below.
Bernhard admitted it was her attitude that put a crimp in any possible friendship with Fairchild, and she regrets it. While you probably never knew that "Roseanne" was not a tranquil behind-the-scenes experience for many, it looks like this conflict may have a happy ending. Having no way to reach her, she added that she hoped Fairchild would see the video and know she was sorry. Well, Fairchild, who maintains an active account on X, formerly known as Twitter, saw the interview and has responded.
Morgan Fairchild thought Sandra Bernhard's apology was 'very nice'
Morgan Fairchild responded to Sandra Bernhard's "Watch What Happens" interview clip on X after being notified by the show's host (and "American Horror Story: Delicate" cast member) Andy Cohen. "I'm very touched by Sandra Bernhard's words. Very nice of her. Yes, it was a difficult set for me, but that's show biz. I already follow her on X, but she doesn't follow me. She can DM me any time & I'd say 'Let's grab coffee,'" the actress said on June 21.
Bernhard saw Fairchild's remarks and replied to them a day later. "Thank you Morgan for you kind response to my apology," Bernhard said. She then praised Fairchild's kindness, 'grooviness' and political values. "hats off lady we will break it all down over a cup of Joe asap!" she added.
Fairchild followed up the story on X the day after, noting that she and Bernhard are now in personal contact, but there's a small snafu in their coffee afternoon plans. "No coffee yet, as she's in NY & I'm in LA, but I so appreciate her words & outreach," the actor posted. Time will tell if they get to reconnect in person, but that's definitely a step in a positive direction. Might a reunion on the 7th and final season of "The Conners" be too far behind?