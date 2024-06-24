Sandra Bernhard's One Major Regret About Roseanne Involves Another Star

Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard has never been one to mince words, but she admitted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she regrets her attitude toward a former "Roseanne" co-star, and wants to reconnect.

"It's one of my biggest regrets that I wasn't nicer to her," she said. "I was a little dismissive of Morgan [Fairchild], and to this day, would like to say to Morgan, you are incredible to work with, you went there." Bernhard pointed out that she and Fairchild, as Nancy Bartlett and Marla respectively, played one of the very first bisexual couples in sitcom history. "I owe you an apology. I adore you. And thank you for putting up with my snotty little attitude," she concluded, after praising Fairchild's political activism and kindness. You can watch a clip of the exchange below.

Bernhard admitted it was her attitude that put a crimp in any possible friendship with Fairchild, and she regrets it. While you probably never knew that "Roseanne" was not a tranquil behind-the-scenes experience for many, it looks like this conflict may have a happy ending. Having no way to reach her, she added that she hoped Fairchild would see the video and know she was sorry. Well, Fairchild, who maintains an active account on X, formerly known as Twitter, saw the interview and has responded.