The Conners Season 7 Might Have A Big Catch

Rejoice, fans of "The Conners": your favorite sitcom is going to get a chance to wrap things up. It seems the show won't end with Season 6 after all, but there's a big catch attached to that renewal — they're going to have to do it in roughly six episodes.

Deadline reports that ABC has given the sitcom a reprieve from cancellation after an uncertain Season 7 renewal period, though there hasn't been an exact episode count announced as of press time. The show's survival was so deeply in question that an epilogue intended to serve as a series capstone was filmed and prepared to be attached to the last episode of Season 6. Now that ending won't be broadcast in light of the show's recent renewal, although the final episode of Season 6 is reportedly so emotional that it may have served as a proper series finale if things had panned out that way. There's no word as to whether or not it will require reshoots to air.

Now that the Conner family has a little more space to breathe, it's easy to look back on Season 6 and see it as something of a game changer for the irascible clan — and definitely a sign of ongoing growth.