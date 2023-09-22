Why The AHS: Delicate Cast Including Andy Cohen Makes So Much Sense

Perhaps the funniest — and most meta — part of Andy Cohen's cameo on "American Horror Story: Delicate" centers around deeply disgraced "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval, the man behind the now-infamous "Scandoval" that rocked the Bravoverse in March of this year. During Cohen's interview with Roberts' Anna, he says that her role in the film "is so good it seems that any actress would kill for it." Anna fires back, saying, "You are absolutely right. And I did kill somebody for the part ... But I can't tell you who."

Cohen counters, "Well, that was gonna be my next question," and Anna responds, "I can give you a hint though: No one will miss him!" Without missing a beat, Cohen guesses, "Tom Sandoval?" The strangest part is probably Anna's next line, where she admits, "Aww, no! But I f**ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show!"

So why is Tom Sandoval the punchline here? Well, back in March, a bombshell dropped that Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with the couple's close friend Rachel Leviss — another cast member on "Vanderpump Rules." This sent the Bravoverse into what can only be described as a full-on tailspin, with Sandoval quickly becoming one of the most despised men in reality television history. (Madix, for her part, made a lovely profit after being cuckolded on national television.) The joke about Anna sleeping with Tom Sandoval was definitely odd, but it makes sense to throw him into a conversation about men that nobody will miss.