Donald Sutherland Refused To Play Jack Bauer's Father For A Touching Reason

When it comes to cinematic families, there are few as intriguing and prolific as the Sutherlands. One of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Donald Sutherland was a cinematic legend, rising to prominence in the '60s and '70s thanks to roles in "The Dirty Dozen" and "MASH." His son, Kiefer, has gone on to do great things as well, including headlining the popular Fox series "24" for over 190 episodes. With both the Sutherlands cemented as masters of their craft, it's surprising to learn that Donald once refused to play father to Kiefer's "24" character Jack Bauer.

In an interview (via The Things), Donald revealed that he was once asked to play Bauer's father. "I told Kiefer, 'I'd love to play Sean Connery to your Harrison Ford, but not a father who wants to kill you.' We're looking for something else we can do together," Donald said. Philip Bauer was positioned as a force to be reckoned with in Season 6, but the character was far from a saint, putting him at odds with his son Jack. The role ultimately went to veteran actor James Cromwell.

It's surprising that Keifer's father didn't want to play a villain, considering some of Donald Sutherland's best movies involve him portraying a bad guy. The actor, who famously starred in "The Hunger Games" franchise, died in June 2024, leaving behind an impressive cinematic footprint. And while he didn't play the father of Kiefer's most iconic role, the father-son duo did team up for an underrated drama.