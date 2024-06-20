The Hunger Games And MASH Star Donald Sutherland Dead At 88

Donald Sutherland was such a wonderful actor that he barely even found it a challenge. "I haven't found anything hard about being an actor except rejection," he once said. "And I don't even find that so hard" (via Esquire). Curiously, his mastery of the craft only manifested by chance. Sutherland was born in 1935, and was a sickly child who harbored dreams of becoming a sculptor. Though his parents tried to guide him toward a more traditional career path, he ended up taking a tiny role in a student stage play in his first year — and, as a result, he picked up drama studies along with his engineering ones. As you can possibly guess, drama won.

Sutherland broke into movies during the early 1960s, and after some initial difficulties, his versatility made sure that after 1967's "The Dirty Dozen," he was rarely short of work ... and never, ever short of work ethic, whether he appeared in a small-scale arthouse darling or a mega-budget blockbuster. Over the decades, he became one of Canada's most beloved and recognizable thespians, to the point that he was among the precious few who were selected to carry the Olympic flag in the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics (per Fox Sports).

Sutherland continued to work well into his 80s, appearing in prominent roles in major series like the FX's Getty family drama "Trust," and HBO's psychological thriller miniseries "The Undoing." "It's ludicrous, with the way our life span works, that people retire before seventy or seventy-five," he said.