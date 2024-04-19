Kiefer Sutherland Confirms The Stand By Me Rumor You Heard Is Completely False

An early and notable role of Kiefer Sutherland's was as the terrifying knife-wielding delinquent Ace Merrill in one of the best Stephen King movies ever made, "Stand By Me." Ace is a vicious young man with a bone to pick with the main characters. He's also so much bigger and stronger than the film's 12-year-old protagonists that he can hurt them badly, and he's more than evil enough to do precisely that.

Perhaps because of Ace's ruthless nature, a rumor has started to spread that Sutherland, the actor, also had a habit of picking on his younger co-stars in the movie: River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton, and Jerry O'Connell. In an interview with Deadline's "The Talk," the actor took some time to debunk these allegations. "Absolutely not true," Sutherland said. "First of all, I'm not that kind of actor and I wouldn't want to be that kind of person."

Sutherland went on to explain that he actually bonded with some of the younger actors quite a bit, naming the late Phoenix in particular. "I spent a lot of time with River Phoenix because we both played guitar, and so that was kind of an in to him," he said. "Even though I was seven years older, we were both beginning, right. And so there was a lot of discussion about 'How do you develop a character', 'What is your process.'"