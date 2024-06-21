Star Wars Leak May Reveal A Huge Change To The Jedi Order Logo For Rey's Movie
After a years-long absence following the Easter egg-heavy "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," a new film focused on sequel trilogy protagonist Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) is in development, rumored to be titled "Star Wars: A New Beginning." Cast and story details are incredibly limited, as the feature is a long way off from release. But the pupil of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) is set to restart the Jedi Order, and now an image may have leaked featuring a major change to the Order's iconic emblem.
Rey's New Jedi Order logo pic.twitter.com/FRBgbC40Rk
— Cobalt ✨| Image Archivist (@CobaltGreen1138) June 21, 2024
Posted by @CobaltGreen1138 on X, formerly known as Twitter, the image showcases the supposed new logo on a piece of merchandise. Apparel company Heroes and Villains recently launched a line dedicated to and inspired by Rey, hence the belief that the logo is associated with the new Jedi Order. The symbol notably combines the legacy Jedi Order insignia with that of the Rebel Alliance/Resistance, as evidenced by the added wings along each side and the three-pronged spire in the middle.
If this is the actual logo for Rey's revamped organization, what could this mean for the Jedi Order and the story for her Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed movie?
What does this logo mean for Rey's film and the Jedi?
If this is indeed the symbol of the Jedi Order under Rey Skywalker's leadership, it makes a lot of sense. On her journey to becoming a Jedi, she aligned herself with the Resistance during its struggle with the First Order. Their combined strength led to the First Order's fall, the ultimate defeat of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and a chance for peace to yet again be restored galaxy-wide. Also, just like the Resistance and the Rebellion before it, the Jedi are often considered a symbol of peace, hope, and perseverance over evil and oppression.
At the end of the day, however, the Resistance and the Jedi Order as we know them now are two vastly different entities. The former is a political and military organization, while the other is a spiritual faction that traditionally keeps out of the political sphere. When the Jedi have linked arms with political bodies, notably doing so with the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars, it hasn't ended well. Such actions have corrupted the Jedi, leading to confusion, abandonment of core tenets, and the Order's eventual collapse. Could this new symbol actually stand as an omen that disaster is ahead? Will Rey have to learn such a lesson the hard way?
As of this writing, Rey's film lacks a release date, so all we can do for now is wait and see if this logo is actually representative of the new Jedi Order and what her justification for it is as the project comes together.