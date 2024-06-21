Star Wars Leak May Reveal A Huge Change To The Jedi Order Logo For Rey's Movie

If this is indeed the symbol of the Jedi Order under Rey Skywalker's leadership, it makes a lot of sense. On her journey to becoming a Jedi, she aligned herself with the Resistance during its struggle with the First Order. Their combined strength led to the First Order's fall, the ultimate defeat of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and a chance for peace to yet again be restored galaxy-wide. Also, just like the Resistance and the Rebellion before it, the Jedi are often considered a symbol of peace, hope, and perseverance over evil and oppression.

At the end of the day, however, the Resistance and the Jedi Order as we know them now are two vastly different entities. The former is a political and military organization, while the other is a spiritual faction that traditionally keeps out of the political sphere. When the Jedi have linked arms with political bodies, notably doing so with the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars, it hasn't ended well. Such actions have corrupted the Jedi, leading to confusion, abandonment of core tenets, and the Order's eventual collapse. Could this new symbol actually stand as an omen that disaster is ahead? Will Rey have to learn such a lesson the hard way?

As of this writing, Rey's film lacks a release date, so all we can do for now is wait and see if this logo is actually representative of the new Jedi Order and what her justification for it is as the project comes together.