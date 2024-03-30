Star Wars: Who Is Luke Skywalker's Wife? Mara Jade Explained

In the years since Disney rebooted the Star Wars canon and rebranded the Expanded Universe as the no-longer-canon Legends timeline, a lot of characters and storylines from those older arcs have trickled back into the new order. Grand Admiral Thrawn, the high point of the EU for many fans, returned in "Star Wars Rebels" and again in the live-action "Ahsoka" series. The sequel trilogy features modified versions of various Legends arcs, such as Han and Leia's son turning to the dark side and Palpatine resurrecting himself via a combination of cloning and Sith magic. But one beloved character from the Expanded Universe who hasn't been as much as mentioned in the current canon — and likely never will — is Mara Jade, the one-time Emperor's Hand and eventual Jedi Master who marries Luke Skywalker in Legends.

Apart from Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mara Jade is probably the most widely known and adored EU character (sorry, Jacen Solo fans). That's largely because she was introduced very early on, making her first appearance alongside Thrawn in Timothy Zahn's 1991 novel "Heir to the Empire." In that story, she appears as a smuggler with a vendetta against Luke Skywalker. The reason? Mara, a Force-sensitive warrior, serves in the role of Emperor's Hand to Palpatine and seeks revenge on Luke for murdering her master.

What followed in the years of Star Wars stories thereafter turned Mara Jade into one of the most important characters in the EU. Novels, comics, and even video games explored her service to the Empire, her romance with and marriage to Luke Skywalker, and her numerous campaigns as a Jedi master that eventually lead to her death.