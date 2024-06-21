Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has A Very Specific Request For Beth Dutton's Ending
Beth Dutton might've been a walking, talking tornado for most of the run of "Yellowstone," but the star who brought her to life, Kelly Reilly, has hopes she'll find a little downtime once the dust settles for good on the ranch. Speaking to TV Line about the inevitable ending of the Dutton dynasty (in this era, at least), Reilly admitted she always knew how "Yellowstone" would end — after previously giving us an exciting tease about what to expect from "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 — but not the ending for her character specifically. "I know the ending of the show, which I've known for six years," she said. "We all knew what the ending would be. We're going to film that this summer."
There are a lot of threads to be tied up following the ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1, but Reilly is keeping her fingers crossed that it'll be the simplest of things that will help send Beth off in a way she deserves. She continued, "But what would I hope for her? Peace, I think." It's certainly something that the Dutton daughter has been lacking since the show began in 2018. From the tumultuous romance with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to her stewing sibling hatred for her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), there's a lot to be checked off the list for Beth before the ranch doors finally close.
Once that's all done, well, who knows? The fiery-spirited daughter of the Dutton family could end up with something she never anticipated — a good old-fashioned happy ending for herself and the family she's starting to make.
Kelly Reilly believes in Beth Dutton
Historically, bad luck has plagued the family tree in both "Yellowstone" and its spin-off shows. Nevertheless, Kelly Reilly has faith Beth Dutton's bingo card might see her making it through to the end. "Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts," she told TV Line. "I certainly believe that she can find that. Whether or not that's possible, I don't know. She's such a warrior, isn't she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I'd like to see that for her."
As nice as that would be to see, we can't forget that this is still "Yellowstone," and while John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family have succeeded in settling scores, a simple slice of happiness is hard to come by. "I question potentially whether happiness is allowed," Reilly said. "Over the seasons, we've been able to see where it might exist. But she's taken out of it so quickly. Maybe there's a future where she's not sort of yanked out of her happiness."
Here's hoping the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, has a heart and helps Beth get the ending she deserves. It'd be nice to see her and Rip riding off into the sunset and not somehow finding themselves at the train station or some other doomed spot of land that isn't home. We can only see how things end up when "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 arrives on November 10.