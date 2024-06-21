Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has A Very Specific Request For Beth Dutton's Ending

Beth Dutton might've been a walking, talking tornado for most of the run of "Yellowstone," but the star who brought her to life, Kelly Reilly, has hopes she'll find a little downtime once the dust settles for good on the ranch. Speaking to TV Line about the inevitable ending of the Dutton dynasty (in this era, at least), Reilly admitted she always knew how "Yellowstone" would end — after previously giving us an exciting tease about what to expect from "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 — but not the ending for her character specifically. "I know the ending of the show, which I've known for six years," she said. "We all knew what the ending would be. We're going to film that this summer."

There are a lot of threads to be tied up following the ending of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1, but Reilly is keeping her fingers crossed that it'll be the simplest of things that will help send Beth off in a way she deserves. She continued, "But what would I hope for her? Peace, I think." It's certainly something that the Dutton daughter has been lacking since the show began in 2018. From the tumultuous romance with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to her stewing sibling hatred for her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), there's a lot to be checked off the list for Beth before the ranch doors finally close.

Once that's all done, well, who knows? The fiery-spirited daughter of the Dutton family could end up with something she never anticipated — a good old-fashioned happy ending for herself and the family she's starting to make.