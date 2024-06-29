NCIS: Kate's Death Has A Detail You Can't Unsee Thanks To Michael Weatherly

When Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander) was killed back in Season 2 of "NCIS," viewers were nothing if not stunned. Her passing in "Twilight" occurs just after she survives taking a slug to the chest from a rooftop shooter. Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) pick her up and dust her off. She's then shot through the forehead by another sniper, while joking that she never thought she'd live to see Gibbs praise her talents.

This ironic death contains a tiny visual Easter egg you might not have noticed at first. Weatherly explained during Alexander's guest appearance on "Off-Duty: An NCIS Rewatch" — a podcast he shares with Cote de Pablo — that a small reaction from him presaged the end of Todd's life. "When you got that shot to the head, I was standing behind you," he said. "And if you watch the scene in slow motion ... just before the dot appears that was digitally put there, there's a blood pack on the back of your head ... and blood goes all over my face."

Weatherly explained that because the show's special effects coordinator was in front of him, he could tell when the blast was coming. "I flinch right before the blood hits," he said. "So I'm flinching right before you get killed." Indeed, you can definitely see Weatherly flinch just a second before Todd is shot, if you're looking for it. And he isn't the only "NCIS" actor who isn't quite comfortable working around the show's prop ballistics.