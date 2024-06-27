How Jennifer Esposito Really Feels About The End Of Blue Bloods

"Blue Bloods" is officially set to end after 14 seasons on the air — in spite of the recent revelation that a spin-off series may be launching soon — and that's giving the show's main cast time to reflect on the drama's long legacy. Among those actors is Jennifer Esposito, who has some mixed memories related to her run on the show as Jackie Curatola. That's understandable, as the reason Esposito left the show was a fight with CBS over her need for a more limited schedule, after she collapsed on the set due to symptoms from celiac disease.

"Everything has to come to an end, and I think they're smart to end it now, it's been a long time," she told ScreenRant in June. "I had some great times, of course, I had some not some fun times ... I met some great people there, and honestly, the fans — I still get asked, 'Are you gonna go back to Blue Bloods?!' And it's like, 'That's, like, 10 years ago!' That really warms my heart, so I couldn't be mad at it. It was nice to go back."

Though the statement might read as snarky to some, it's clear that Esposito's proud of her "Blue Bloods" work. She also hasn't burned any bridges, as Jackie's popped up twice in recent seasons.