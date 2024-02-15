Blue Bloods Season 14: Why Jackie's Finale Return Is So Important

Contains general spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14

It looks like fans of the soon-to-be-dearly-departed procedural "Blue Bloods" are about to see the return of another long-missing but much-missed former main character in the season's second episode. Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), former partner of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), will make her return to the program in "Dropping Bombs." The plot description suggests that Danny and his current partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), involve Jackie in the case after dealing with the reappearance of a serial killer. That means Dr. Leonard Walker (Mather Zickel) may also be slated to return; this serial killing thorn in Maria and Danny's sides has been taunting them by escaping capture for seasons. Since Jackie is also familiar with Walker, that makes her return crucial to solving the case correctly — mainly because during her last appearance on the show in the Season 13 finale, Walker chose to attack her, nearly resulting in Jackie's death.

Esposito's guest spot as Jackie is just one of three recently announced returns set to occur during the 14th season of "Blue Bloods." Not only will we get to see another of Danny's partners, but we'll also see the return of a missing Reagan to the dinner table.