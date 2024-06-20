NCIS: Origins Episode 1 Title Is A Metallica Easter Egg - Is Gibbs A Fan?
The title of the first episode of "NCIS: Origins" has been revealed, and could it indicate that young Leroy Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is a headbanger?
Mariel Molino, who plays Special Agent Lourdes Dominguez on the prequel series, took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the script, which is emblazoned with the words "Enter Sandman," seemingly indicating that the premiere is named after the song that opens Metallica's "The Black Album" LP from 1991. Given that the series is also set in 1991, the connection is obvious. However, it remains to be seen if Gibbs was a heavy metal fan during his younger days, as the title could simply be an homage to a great song.
That said, it isn't hard to imagine Gibbs as a Metallica fan. After all, the quartet is a well-known favorite of the United States military, and Gibbs has a background in the Marine Corps. At the same time, Gibbs has never given any indication that he's a fan of music, but maybe he was back in the day.
Gibbs only listens to five songs on NCIS
One episode of "NCIS" Season 5 sees Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) tell Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) about iPods and how they can store a lot of music. However, the veteran agent tells his younger colleague that he only listens to five songs, which turn out to be his deceased daughter's piano recitals. That said, it's possible that Gibbs enjoyed music before tragedy stuck his family.
One thing's for sure: music will be a big part of "NCIS: Origins." Kyle Schmid, who plays a younger version of Gibbs' mentor Mike Franks on "NCIS: Origins," told TV Insider that the prequel series features a '90s soundtrack, including bands that hang out in the same hard-rockin' wheelhouse as Metallica. "The music is what excites me. I was born in the early 1980s, so I like Pearl Jam and Nirvana," he said. "Those are still on my daily playlist. I failed to mature with music and am stuck in the 1990s. We have incredible music."
While Leroy Gibbs on "NCIS: Origins" is clearly a more youthful version of the character that Mark Harmon created on "NCIS," it would be great to learn that younger Gibbs had more interests and hobbies than the guy we know from the original series — such as rocking out to some loud tunes.