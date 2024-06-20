NCIS: Origins Episode 1 Title Is A Metallica Easter Egg - Is Gibbs A Fan?

The title of the first episode of "NCIS: Origins" has been revealed, and could it indicate that young Leroy Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is a headbanger?

Mariel Molino, who plays Special Agent Lourdes Dominguez on the prequel series, took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the script, which is emblazoned with the words "Enter Sandman," seemingly indicating that the premiere is named after the song that opens Metallica's "The Black Album" LP from 1991. Given that the series is also set in 1991, the connection is obvious. However, it remains to be seen if Gibbs was a heavy metal fan during his younger days, as the title could simply be an homage to a great song.

That said, it isn't hard to imagine Gibbs as a Metallica fan. After all, the quartet is a well-known favorite of the United States military, and Gibbs has a background in the Marine Corps. At the same time, Gibbs has never given any indication that he's a fan of music, but maybe he was back in the day.