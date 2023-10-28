NCIS: What Abby Actress Pauley Perrette Looks Like Today
Prior to joining the cast of CBS' hit military procedural "NCIS," Pauley Perrette had made a bit of a name for herself in Hollywood, booking supporting roles in some of the best-loved film and television projects of the '90s and early 2000s. But her career hit another gear entirely when she landed the role of NCIS forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, with the series helping make Perrette a low-key household name. That's in no small part due to the actor's scene-stealing work in the role, but it's safe to say the character's distinctive fashion sense played a big part in setting her apart from her castmates.
In fact, Sciuto's fierce bangs, jet-black pigtails, and gothic attire typically make her stick out like a sore thumb opposite her more buttoned-up colleagues. The look also stands in stark contrast to the character's disarmingly bubbly, if heavily caffeinated, persona, with Perrette playing Sciuto's duality to utter perfection throughout her "NCIS" tenure. Said tenure, of course, ends in dramatic fashion toward the end of Season 15. And it should come as no surprise that Perrette hasn't felt the need to stick to Sciuto's goth-tinged image since, debuting a far more colorful look in a series of January 2023 Instagram posts that find her free of bangs and boasting rainbow-colored locks.
Perrette will likely be all but unrecognizable to "NCIS" fans in the pics, but she couldn't look happier with her colorful new look.
Fans are genuinely loving Perrette's colorful look
It's worth noting that Pauley Perrette is actually blond in real life. As she essentially kept her hair jet black during her "NCIS" days, going full rainbow is clearly far from the first time she's colored her hair over the years. She's also sported the rainbow vibes off and on for the last couple of years, showing off a similar look in a series of 2021 social media posts. As for the return of the rainbow, it may or may not have been driven by her attending the 2023 Outfest events, where she's pictured above.
Whatever the case, Perrette's Instagram followers are loving the look, and they took to the comments section to let the actor know it. User @sashita_27tq was among the first to praise Perrette's appearance, posting "as beautiful as always..." before lamenting the fact that the actor is no longer part of the "NCIS" ensemble. The love continued to pour in, with @ravynnnefirebear chiming in to say, "Pauley you look amazing!" and @gailepooh67 adding, "Love your hair."
Several other users showed up to post adoring comments concerning Perrette's colorful hairdo, though many also bemoaned the actor's absence from "NCIS." As it happens, Perrette has kept a decidedly low profile since leaving the series behind, booking just a single role on the short-lived 2020 sitcom "Broke" in the ensuing years. If the actor's 2020 declaration on X (formerly Twitter) is any indication, it may be a while before anyone sees her on screen again, with Perrette giddily proclaiming herself retired from showbiz altogether. And judging from Perrette's other posts, not having a day job really seems to suit her.