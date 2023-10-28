NCIS: What Abby Actress Pauley Perrette Looks Like Today

Prior to joining the cast of CBS' hit military procedural "NCIS," Pauley Perrette had made a bit of a name for herself in Hollywood, booking supporting roles in some of the best-loved film and television projects of the '90s and early 2000s. But her career hit another gear entirely when she landed the role of NCIS forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, with the series helping make Perrette a low-key household name. That's in no small part due to the actor's scene-stealing work in the role, but it's safe to say the character's distinctive fashion sense played a big part in setting her apart from her castmates.

In fact, Sciuto's fierce bangs, jet-black pigtails, and gothic attire typically make her stick out like a sore thumb opposite her more buttoned-up colleagues. The look also stands in stark contrast to the character's disarmingly bubbly, if heavily caffeinated, persona, with Perrette playing Sciuto's duality to utter perfection throughout her "NCIS" tenure. Said tenure, of course, ends in dramatic fashion toward the end of Season 15. And it should come as no surprise that Perrette hasn't felt the need to stick to Sciuto's goth-tinged image since, debuting a far more colorful look in a series of January 2023 Instagram posts that find her free of bangs and boasting rainbow-colored locks.

Perrette will likely be all but unrecognizable to "NCIS" fans in the pics, but she couldn't look happier with her colorful new look.