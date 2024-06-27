Ant-Man's Secret MCU Costume Detail That Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is full of small details you might have missed, ranging from comic book Easter eggs to sneaky cameos from beloved actors to meta references to Marvel lore. However, one of the sneakier ones pertains to the titular heroes' costumes, which was spotted thanks to eagle-eyed Marvel fans on Reddit.

According to one Reddit user, the costumes worn by Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Wasp boast the insect heads their characters are named after. The emblems are visible on the chest areas of their respective costumes, but they're very subtle and easy to miss at first glance. However, the Redditor provided an accompanying photo with the relevant parts colored in to illustrate the insect heads more clearly.

Marvel movies are loaded with great Easter eggs, so one could be forgiven for assuming this one was intentional. However, that wasn't the case, as the insect emblems on Ant-Man and Wasp's costumes were a happy accident.