Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Confirms A Queer Character 'Crush' You May Have Missed

The High Republic-era "Star Wars: The Acolyte" takes place an even longer time ago than other live-action projects in the "Star Wars" story and features original characters as opposed to "Star Wars: Legends" names and legacy characters, but those are not the show's only claims to franchise notoriety. Creator Leslye Headland has been open about her intention to bring LGBTQ+ sensibilities to the galaxy far, far away. "People have told me that it's the gayest 'Star Wars,' and I'm frankly ... into it," she joked in a joint interview with "The Acolyte" star Amandla Stenberg with The Wrap.

In the wake of the show's Episode 4, "Day," a new queer aspect of the series seems to have arisen in the shape of some pretty unmissable flirting between Sol's (Lee Jung-Jae) current and former students, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Osha Aniseya (Stenberg).

In an interview with Decider, Keen was delighted to address the issue of whether her character has romantic feelings toward Osha. "I am so happy you asked that because this is my favorite question ever," she said. "I think, for Jecki, it's very confusing because as a Jedi you're not allowed to have feelings for other people. And I think ... I think she ... Hehehe, I think she does. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I think she does."