The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

In "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the versatile Teri Garr is more than a match for the daunting task of playing Ronnie Neary, a woman who tries to cope with her husband's descent into what seems like unhealthy obsession but might be something far stranger. Like many other key actors in the movie, she was already an established performer; audiences knew her from roles like Inga in Mel Brooks' "Frankenstein Junior."

After the movie, Garr continued acting in all sorts of projects, and landed an Academy Award nomination for her role as Sandy Lester in 1982's Dustin Hoffman comedy "Tootsie." Garr has also acted in movies like the Jim Carrey comedy "Dumb and Dumber" and Robert Altman's comedy-drama "Prêt-à-porter," among many others. However, she hasn't appeared onscreen since 2011 for a tragic reason. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, though she already experienced some symptoms in 1983. This ended up affecting her career even before she officially revealed the diagnosis in 2002, and she ultimately decided to focus on her health and educating the public about MS instead of pursuing further roles.

"I think my career would have changed anyway at a certain age, but Hollywood's very finicky about everyone being perfect," Garr said in an interview with Brain & Life. "When things slowed down, it was either the MS or that I'm a stinking actress, so I chose to believe it's the MS. There's definitely fear and misunderstanding out there about what MS is, and that's one of the reasons why it's so important to me to go out and talk about it."