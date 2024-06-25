Willem Dafoe's Antichrist Nude Scenes Required A Body Double To Fix A Big Problem

When it comes to movies that are too disturbing to finish, Lars Von Trier's "Antichrist" is up there with the most challenging of the bunch. Starring Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg as a couple mourning the loss of their child, the film deals with harrowing subject matter like marital breakdown, grief, and horrors that are beyond transgressive. "Antichrist" also boasts some notable nude scenes, with Dafoe's naked moments presenting a different type of challenge for Von Trier.

"[He] has an enormous d**k," Von Trier told The Boston Phoenix. "We had to take those scenes out of the film. We had a stand-in for him because we had to take the scenes out with his own d**k."

Von Trier believes that Dafoe's impressive member would have confused people, which is why the filmmakers opted to leave it out of the movie. However, there might be another reason behind the decision to bring in a substitute actor for the nude scenes.