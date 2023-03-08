Willem Dafoe Says A Forgotten Movie Of His Had An 'Evil' Feeling On Set

Willem Dafoe's lengthy acting career is just about as varied and unpredictable as can be. Among Dafoe's best roles, for example, are his star-making performance in bleak war drama "Platoon," an Oscar-nominated supporting role in cerebral indie film "The Florida Project," and a key part in the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" trilogy. Even some of his fans might not know that Dafoe was in a Studio Ghibli film, as the English-language voice of villain Lord Cob in Hayao Miyazaki's son Goro Miyazaki's directorial debut "Tales from Earthsea."

Next for Dafoe is a starring role in an upcoming minimalist thriller titled "Inside" as an art thief who has to isolate himself in an otherwise-empty New York City apartment after a botched heist. An early trailer for "Inside" has fans predicting an award for Dafoe, given that the film's set-up means it will effectively live or die on the quality of Dafoe's performance.

Beyond just "Platoon," Dafoe is no stranger to contributing to some decidedly dark films, including David Lynch's "Wild at Heart" and boundary-pusher Lars von Trier's 2009 feature "Antichrist." When asked about movies that were difficult for him to film, however, Dafoe immediately cited a perhaps forgotten work of his as among the most trying of his career, recounting a feeling of genuine evil that pervaded its set.