Usagi Yojimbo Joins The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers For A Huge Crossover

Two iconic franchises will collide for the first time in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo" #1, a new one-shot comic book from BOOM! Studios.

Debuting in the 1990s, "Power Rangers" remains incredibly relevant and popular, with several movies, television shows, and comic stories taking place in the action-packed world of superhero teenagers. The current "Darkest Hour" event at BOOM! Studios brings the latest long-running series to a close this summer, with what's coming next for the new era of the Power Rangers expected to be announced later this year, likely at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Meanwhile, original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, and Nico Leon just wrapped up "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return" miniseries. Up next, the Power Rangers go back in time in the iconic comic world of "Usagi Yojimbo" as the heroes encounter Rabbit Ronin in one of their most exciting and unexpected crossovers yet.

Following a fight with Rita Repulsa, the Power Rangers will be sent back to the Edo era of Japan in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo" #1 (by Ryan Parrott, Shawn Daley, and James Fenner). In the timeline, they battle to return to their future. Legendary "Usagi Yojimbo" creator Stan Sakai expressed enthusiasm about the one-shot. "I'm really excited with Usagi's crossover with the Power Rangers," Sakai told Looper. "This is the first time Usagi has teamed up with real superheroes (that do not have shells)! It's a great story with fantastic art!"