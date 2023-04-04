Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Writing Own Version Of Power Rangers Comic Book

Variety recently made the announcement about a new Pink Ranger project from Johnson and her director and partner Matt Hotson. Following the "Power Rangers: A 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration" Kickstarter reaching a quarter of a million, which includes a tier featuring autographed hardcovers from Johnson, it was shared the actress would have a much more significant role in a new "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" story, where she would write a new Kimberly Hart-starring adventure. She shared that during the pandemic in 2020, she and Hotson decided to use their free time to bring a new Pink Ranger story to life in celebration of the Power Rangers' 30th anniversary. "It has been so hard to sit on this and not talk about it for a year — three, really," Johnson told Variety. She called her Pink Ranger comic a different version of the hero, saying it was her unique version.

Additionally, Johnson said she watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" for the first time to prepare for the comic. Johnson and Hotson will work with Boom! Studios, the current publisher of the "Power Rangers" franchise on the new Pink Ranger comic. The announcement is a welcome surprise for longtime Power Rangers fans, who understandably had assumed the door was closed for Johnson to return in any form. And while she might not be suiting up as the Pink Ranger anytime soon, the news suggests that, at the very least, she's open to having a relationship with Boom! Studios and could tell more Pink Ranger stories in the future.