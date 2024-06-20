The Acolyte's Star Wars Prequel Cameo Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
This article contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 4, "Day"
"The Acolyte" is moving through its debut season on Disney+, bringing action and adventure as the Jedi try to end a string of murders of those within the Jedi Order. Despite its stacked cast and intriguing premise, though, "The Acolyte" has deeply divided the "Star Wars" fandom in short order. While many of these complaints have been rooted in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and general bigotry, there are valid critiques of the show out there. One of the most discussion-worthy arose thanks to a "Star Wars" prequel Jedi cameo (but not of the Jedi Master potentially spotted in an "Acolyte" trailer) in the fourth episode, "Day."
In the episode, one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, Ki-Adi-Mundi (Derek Arnold), appears briefly, sending many online "Star Wars" fans into a frenzy for two main reasons. For one, according to the likes of @RynoRaging on X, formerly known as Twitter, timeline-wise, Mundi shouldn't be alive during the events of "The Acolyte," much less a seasoned Jedi. Additionally, X users such as @RON1NSenju noted that it doesn't make sense for him to be aware of a potential Sith threat, seeing as he famously mentions in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" that no one has seen a Sith for a millennia.
While these and other "Star Wars" fans are up in arms over Mundi's alleged canon-breaking "Acolyte" cameo, others have explained that such reactions aren't as warranted as one might think.
Ki-Adi-Mundi's presence on The Acolyte doesn't really break canon
As many have taken to social media to express frustration over the supposed disregard for Ki-Adi-Mundi's canon age and knowledge of the Sith in "The Acolyte," numerous others have explained why these issues shouldn't be. Speaking about his age, @anabelle_dawn wrote, "Any birth date or lifespan info comes from non canon legends sources. The prequels never covered it." According to "Star Wars" Legends, he was born 93 years before the Battle of Yavin, meaning he'd miss out on "The Acolyte." Since this detail isn't canon and his birth year hasn't been specified in the current continuity, arguments about him being alive at this point lose their weight.
When it comes to his line about the Sith in "The Phantom Menace" supposedly being retconned by "The Acolyte," X users have come out in droves to disprove this grievance as well. As pointed out by @CaptainRex_7567, at no point in his scene is it made known that the mysterious villain is a Sith, so Mundi's "Phantom Menace" quote still stands. "Dude is straight up so arrogant he believes nothing about sith existence that even if he was told he'd brush it off like someone's dramatic delusion," added @CodyFandom_, touching on Mundi's arrogance and that of the entire Jedi Council of the prequel era. Even if he did know of the Sith's reemergence, he'd deny it publicly rather than admit the truth.
As is the case far too often in the "Star Wars" fandom, outcry has emerged over a pretty innocuous occurrence. Time will tell if fans can expect to see more Ki-Adi-Mundi on "The Acolyte" in its remaining four episodes, or if his time in the program's spotlight is over.