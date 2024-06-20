The Acolyte's Star Wars Prequel Cameo Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

This article contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 4, "Day"

"The Acolyte" is moving through its debut season on Disney+, bringing action and adventure as the Jedi try to end a string of murders of those within the Jedi Order. Despite its stacked cast and intriguing premise, though, "The Acolyte" has deeply divided the "Star Wars" fandom in short order. While many of these complaints have been rooted in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and general bigotry, there are valid critiques of the show out there. One of the most discussion-worthy arose thanks to a "Star Wars" prequel Jedi cameo (but not of the Jedi Master potentially spotted in an "Acolyte" trailer) in the fourth episode, "Day."

In the episode, one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, Ki-Adi-Mundi (Derek Arnold), appears briefly, sending many online "Star Wars" fans into a frenzy for two main reasons. For one, according to the likes of @RynoRaging on X, formerly known as Twitter, timeline-wise, Mundi shouldn't be alive during the events of "The Acolyte," much less a seasoned Jedi. Additionally, X users such as @RON1NSenju noted that it doesn't make sense for him to be aware of a potential Sith threat, seeing as he famously mentions in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" that no one has seen a Sith for a millennia.

While these and other "Star Wars" fans are up in arms over Mundi's alleged canon-breaking "Acolyte" cameo, others have explained that such reactions aren't as warranted as one might think.