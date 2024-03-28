A Star Wars Prequel Jedi Is Secretly In The Acolyte Trailer (According To Twitter)

There was a disturbance in the Force after "Star Wars: Acolyte's" first trailer teased a Jedi killer and the rise of the Sith. It displayed brand new live-action territory, as the show is set a century before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." But while the new show boasts a cast of unknown characters to the galaxy far, far away comprised of Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Stenberg, and Dafne Keen, X, formerly known as Twitter, user @sw_holocron spotted what might be a Jedi Master last seen on the other side of the aforementioned 100-year gap. Besides the important "Star Wars" details you missed in "The Acolyte" trailer, a group of Jedi can be seen, and among them looks to be everyone's favorite gas-mask-wearing master, Plo Koon.

Plo was one of the members of the Jedi Council who debuted in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Unfortunately, he, like many Jedi who died in Order 66, was shot down in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." So what gives, then? Was he really kicking around with the Jedi Council for that long, or could there be another member of his species who joined the revered Jedi Order a century earlier? Honestly, it all depends on how one with the Force Plo was, and how much the show's creator has tangled with the history of the "Star Wars" universe.