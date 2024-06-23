Game Of Thrones' Total Death Count Is A Lot Higher Than You Likely Think

From vitally important characters to background fighters, a lot of people die throughout "Game of Thrones," whether they're brought down by arrows, swords, magic, the undead, dragonfire, or some other horrific method. So how do they break down across eight seasons? Very unevenly, as it turns out!

According to the interactive post — which, it should be said, features some pretty phenomenal illustrations of the show's cast of characters, including its direwolves and dragons — Season 1 starts off on the lighter side with just 59 deaths, though that does include the momentous beheading of Ned Stark alongside a few other important players. Season 2 ups the ante thanks to the beloved battle episode "Blackwater," killing off a total of 130 players (including Genthin Anthony's Renly Baratheon, the only major character to die in that season). While Season 3 that gets considerably bloodier — thanks in large part to the Red Wedding and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) quest to overtake the cities of Slaver's Bay — its total death count dips down to 87, and the number grows slightly to 181 in Season 4 thanks to the Purple Wedding that kills Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Oberyn's death, and the murder of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance).

Season 5 sees 246 deaths — the battle at Hardhome and relentless attacks in Mereen by the Sons of the Harpy see to that — but Season 6 rises to 540 after the Battle of the Bastards between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Season 7 sees 1,096 deaths but only those of a few main characters (Daenerys' dragon Viserion among them) and Season 8, the last one, brings it all home with 4,548 deaths.