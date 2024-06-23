The Coca-Cola Commercial You'll Likely Never See Thanks To Huge Backlash

Coca-Cola advertising has a history of making an impression. An early Coca-Cola sign can fetch an eye-popping prize on "American Pickers," and stars like Keanu Reeves have appeared in the brand's commercials early in their career. However, not every Coca-Cola ad is a slam dunk — and one of them was so badly received that you're unlikely to ever see it on Coke's official channels again.

The brand has been on hot water in Bangladesh after running an ad that tells consumers that Coca-Cola doesn't come from Israel. The Bengali-language commercial, which ran on Sunday, June 9, appeared to distance the brand from Israel due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. In it, a customer tells a shopkeeper that he doesn't want Coca-Cola anymore because of the drink coming from an unnamed country, which prompts the latter to seek out the dodgy source of this information. Then, he quite literally hits the streets to inform everyone he can find about the drink's long and international history, which is unconnected to the aforementioned nameless country. While Israel isn't mentioned by name, the ad does note that Palestine has a Coca-Cola factory.

The message didn't go over well among the public. Instead, it sparked huge outrage, and Coca-Cola ended up pulling the commercial.